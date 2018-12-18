It's official: Tiger Sugar is opening their first outlet at Sunway Pyramid

The special syrup creates a tiger stripe effect — Pictures courtesy of Tiger Sugar Malaysia Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — Taiwan's bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar just announced that their first outlet will be at Sunway Pyramid.

But no conformation of its opening date is leaving netizens guessing.

The popular drinks brand from Taichung was originally slated to open in November. However in an apology posted on December 1, they asked their fans to bear with the delay and promised to reveal their location and opening date as soon as possible.

We may not know the date but one thing's for sure, you can expect long queues when it opens.

When they opened in Singapore back in November, there were long waits (up to an hour) for those who wanted to get their signature "tiger stripes" bubble milk tea.

The franchise owners there are expanding fast and have just announced their third outlet will be opening on Orchard Road in January 2019. The first outlet was in Capitol Piazza followed by the second outlet at Chinatown Point.

What's the deal with this particular bubble tea, you may wonder? The drink is said to use fresh milk and a special brown sugar syrup. Made with four types of Taiwanese brown sugar, it gives the distinct "tiger stripes" when it is poured into the cup and mixes with the milk.

The Instagram-worthy drink also includes chewy boba pearls, said to be cooked in small batches to keep it fresh.