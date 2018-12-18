RTM denies cutting Kelantan mufti’s airtime

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — In a statement today, Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) denied a claim by Utusan Online that Kelantan mufti, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, has been forbidden from going on air in the evening slot of KELANTANfm.

The statement added that he, nor other speakers, were ever denied airtime by the radio station.

“The claim is not true. RTM has never blocked any of the original speakers in the slot,” the statement said.

The statement was referencing an article published yesterday entitled “RTM: Mufti Kelantan pula disekat?” (RTM: Now the Mufti of Kelantan has been blocked?) with a source saying he is among seven speakers to have been dropped and replaced with a new list of people.

The reason, it said, was because he was vocal in his criticism of the government whose actions were against religion. — Bernama