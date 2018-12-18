Urine test on Farid Kamil positive for THC, says witness

Actor Datuk Farid Kamil is brought to the PJ courthouse around 10.20am in a police truck before being escorted to the remand room, January 12, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — The Magistrate’s Court here was today told that the results of a urine test on actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari was found positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or marijuana.

Petaling Jaya police headquarters (IPD) criminal investigation officer Mohd Faizal Abdullah, 32, said he obtained the results as soon as the test was conducted at the IPD Narcotics Division here on January 11 which was the same day the actor had created a commotion at the Kota Damansara traffic police station.

Mohd Faizal, who is also the complainant in the case said,he had received a report on the arrest of a man named Farid Kamil Zahari, 37, at 3.45pm which was lodged by traffic police officer, Mohd Nizam Jamaluddin.

“The purpose of the urine screening was to determine if the accused had recently been on some kind of drugs,” said the first prosecution witness during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran on the first day of the drug trial.

Recalling the screening test performed on Farid Kamil, Mohd Faizal said, at 4pm he and other police witnesses namely Corporal Hafiz, Corporal Faizol, Lance Corporal Iskandar had taken the accused to PJ IPD Narcotics Office.

“On arrival, I met the supervisor Sergeant Farid and Lance Corporal Afifi. Sergeant Farid then took 10 plastic packages each containing an empty bottle with a blue sticker and label for the serial number.

“He then took out five strips to test five different types of drugs namely methamphetamine (syabu), amphetamine, ketamine, morphine and THC (marijuana),” said Mohd Faizal.

When questioned by Alia on the condition of the 10 bottle packages, Mohd Faizal said all were unopened, had not been used and Farid Kamil had chosen a bottle with the serial number 1186302.

Elaborating, Mohd Faizal said Farid Kamil was then taken to the toilet for the process while being supervised by him and two police witnesses.

“After obtaining Farid Kamil’s urine sample in the bottle, the five strips with dipped into the sample, one at a time for not more than 10 seconds and placed on the lid of the urine bottle.

“From this preliminary screening a red line was detected on the THC strip which means positive for THC drug,” he said.

He said Farid Kamil also signed on an acknowledgement form to indicate that he was satisfied with the urine test procedure.

On January 25, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to using the drug THC, a compound found in marijuana, at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30pm on January 11.

The charge framed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries a maximum jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both.

Farid Kamil was represented by lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom during the hearing before magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham which will continue tomorrow. — Bernama