Iskandar aims to improve his badminton world ranking

Malaysia’s second singles player Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin playing against Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup in Kunshan Sports Centre in this file picture taken on May 20, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Although he is no longer under the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)’s banner, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin is confident he can step up his game and improve his world ranking next year as he eyes a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old shuttler, who announced his decision to quit BAM early last month and is now ranked 99th in the Badminton World Federation (BWF), said it was crucial to move up the ladder as it would then allow him to compete in higher-level tournaments and gain as many points as possible to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have submitted my entry forms for the Malaysia Masters (Jan 15-20) and Indonesia Masters (Jan 22-27), but I do not know yet (whether I can compete or not). I hope to get a favourable reply.

“I am still looking for sponsors for next season. Once everything is finalised, then I can make further preparations,” the 2009 World Junior Championships silver medallist said at a press conference for the 2018/19 SS Purple League season here today.

Asked about the recent moves by several national shuttlers to leave BAM, including mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, Iskandar said their decision would be good for the development of young players.

“After all, BAM are planning to trim their squad...I think it’s good for the juniors, unlike during my time. The juniors these days are lucky (to get BAM’s attention).

“For me, I just want to enjoy my career. I hope the Purple League will raise my spirits to continue striving,” said the shuttler, who will represent the Petaling BC.

He was confident that Petaling BC, who will also have Goh V Shem and Australian Gronya Somerville in their line-up, would give defending champions Puchong United BC a tough fight.

Meanwhile, SS Purple League founder and chief executive officer Datuk Jack Koh was thrilled to have world number one Kento Momota of Japan playing for Ampang Jaya BC in the fifth edition of the league.

“Players use the Purple League as a platform to show their true potential against the big names.

“When Momota first competed in the Purple League, he was ranked outside the world 100, but he still got to play against great players like Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“For this year, among the players to watch out for is Serdang BC’s Muhd Shaqeem Eiman. He is a rising star,” he said.

Eight teams will compete in the fifth season of the Purple League, which offers a total prize money of RM1.5 million. The first and second rounds of the tournament will be held at the Gem In Mall, Cyberjaya on Dec 21-24 and Jan 2-6 respectively. The finals will be held at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting from Jan 11-13.

The eight teams are Ampang Jaya BC, Puchong United BC, Tebrau City BC, Petaling BC, Kepong BC, Serdang BC, Bandar Maharani BC and Bukit Mertajam Allstars BC. — Bernama