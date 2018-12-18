PKR Penang exco tells Waytha to quit after fireman Adib’s death

P. Waytha Moorthy speaks during a press conference at the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Penang state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin joined today the chorus demanding his Pakatan Harapan colleague P. Waytha Moorthy’s resignation over the death of a firefighter from riots at a Seafield temple.

The PKR lawmaker accused the national unity and social wellbeing minister — who had, together with other ethnic Indian Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers, slammed authorities for their slow response to the November 26 riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya — of failing to forge unity.

The honourable thing for you to do is resign and step aside as Minister of National Unity and Social Wellbeing.



You have failed tremendously to forge unity when it is needed and caused disharmony!



They are better Malaysians who can assume the mantle @chedetofficial https://t.co/ZY7d8obCmQ — #majubersama (@afifbahardin) December 18, 2018

Dr Afif, who is also Seberang Jaya assemblyman, was responding to a news report that quoted Waytha Moorthy’s condolences to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s family.

The 24-year-old firefighter succumbed to his injuries last night, three weeks after he was hospitalised when a mob allegedly dragged him out of his rescue vehicle and beat him up during the second night of rioting at the temple on November 27.

A petition that was started even before the Seafield temple riots to demand Waytha Moorthy’s resignation has collected over 200,000 signatures.

The minister has deactivated his Facebook pages.