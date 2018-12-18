Muslim groups demand return of death penalty for fireman Adib’s murderers

Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya speaks during a press conference December 18, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A coalition of Muslim groups have demanded that Putrajaya rescind the moratorium on the death penalty, so it could be used against the murderers of slain firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

In a press conference, Gerakan Pembela Ummah said those found guilty should hang under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which stipulates the capital punishment for murder.

“The police must investigate this matter quickly and bring justice to those guilty of murdering the late Muhammad Adib. The Attorney General must charge those responsible without favouring anyone under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said its chairman Aminuddin Yahaya, who is also the deputy president of Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma).

In addition, Ummah also demanded that two federal ministers and a Selangor executive councillor be arrested immediately, for allegedly inciting racial hatred and subsequently causing Adib’s death.

It claimed minister in charge of racial unity P. Waytha Moorthy, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran, and Selangor exco V. Ganabatirau should be investigated and charged under the Sedition Act.

“This is to be read together with Section 3(1)(e) for spreading bad intentions, animosity and hatred among the races, Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of civil servants as well as Sections 505(b) and (c) of the Penal Code for issuing statements that caused friction between two religious communities.

“And they must resign immediately because they failed to handle this case leading to racial tension,” said Aminuddin, who was accompanied by the leaders of around 30 other Muslim groups.

Ummah also demanded for those who claimed a fire engine had run over Adib to apologise to the late fire fighter’s family and the Fire and Rescue Department.

It also directed its ire against Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari for purportedly attempting to play down the incident.

It said it will head to the Prime Minister’s Office this Friday to hand a memorandum of that effect to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Our online petition calling for the resignation of Waytha Moorthy, Kulasegaran and Ganabatirau has received 200,000 signatures. This shows the people are behind us on this,” he claimed.

However, when asked if Ummah has lodged a police report against the trio, Aminuddin said no such thing has been done.