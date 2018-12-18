Man held after Norwegian and Danish women stabbed in Morocco

RABAT, Dec 18 — Moroccan police today arrested a man suspected in the death of two female tourists from Norway and Denmark, found in the Atlas Mountains with knife wounds to the neck, the Interior Ministry said.

The women's bodies were found yesterday in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination, the ministry said in a statement.

The man was arrested in Marrakech, Morocco's largest tourist hub, and police were hunting other individuals identified as suspects. — Reuters