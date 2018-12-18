Nurul Izzah, Rafizi and KJ spotted in Bangsar... having tea, or ‘spilling tea’?

Khairy is pictured with Nurul Izzah Anwar and Rafizi Ramli during lunch in Bangsar today. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno’s shadow minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been spotted joining political rivals Nurul Izzah Anwar and Rafizi Ramli today for a drink in Bangsar, Berita Harian has reported.

The Malay daily reported that all three were seen in Alexis Bistro in Bangsar Shopping Centre, following the Permatang Pauh MP’s shock decision to quit her party posts yesterday.

According to one of its readers, Nurul Izzah was first to arrive at the eatery at 12 pm followed by Rafizi and Khairy.

“I saw Nurul arrived, then Rafizi followed Khairy shortly afterwards. Not sure whether they had lunch together.

“When I left the restaurant at 1.30pm, they were still there. They look cheerful as they were talking,’’ said the reader, who also took a picture of the group.

Khairy had also posted a photo of the trio on his Instagram Story, which has since been shared on social media.

On December 10, Rafizi through his Twitter account posted a picture of the trio, denoting that they often had lunch every once in a while.

Every now & then, @Khairykj @n_izzah & I met for lunch.



We can be from different parties but we share the same aspiration: to see Msia that draws strength from the differences we have, in full understanding & respect of the differences. pic.twitter.com/VFtPDoU5af — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) December 10, 2018

Today’s meet comes off the heels of Nurul Izzah’s resignation from PKR party post following criticisms of nepotism and favouritism in the reformist party.

Following Nurul Izzah’s surprise move, Khairy had commended the Permatang Pauh as an exemplary MP and stated that she is a worthy opponent.

Rafizi, widely seen as being close with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s family, had also defended Nurul Izzah’s decision yesterday.