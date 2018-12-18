After exodus, ex-Umno Sabah leaders bid to join PPBM en masse?

Datuk Hajiji Noor (fourth from left) is seen holding what appears to be a PPBM membership form in this undated picture. — Picture via social media

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — Photos of ex-Umno Sabah leaders posing with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) papers have emerged on social media and set tongues wagging hours after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the door to his party is open to all, even without a formal chapter in the north Borneo state.

Circulating through Whatsapp and other social media platforms, the former state chief, Datuk Hajiji Noor, is seen holding what appears to be a membership form bearing PPBM’s logo while other ex-Umno leaders give the thumbs up.

In another photo, Hajiji is seen holding up the same document with former Kota Kinabalu Umno chairman Datuk Faizal Diego.

It is not known where and when the photos were taken, but former Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Masidi Manjun, who was among those in the group photo, did not deny these were fake.

“Suffice to say we have not joined PPBM. We are still independents,” the Karanan assemblyman told Malay Mail when contacted.

Masidi did not respond when asked if the document Hajiji was holding was the PPBM membership application form.