Firefighter Muhammad Adib laid to rest

Family members pay their last respects to the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Dec 18 — Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was laid to rest at the As-Saadah Mosque Muslim cemetery in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, here at 1.45pm.

Earlier, the remains of Muhammad Adib arrived at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebengau here in a helicopter at 10.29am, accompanied by his parents and fiancée.

They were flown from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air base in Subang, Selangor at 7.55am.

From the school, his remains were taken to his parents’ home in Kampung Tebengau and later to the As-Saadah Mosque located about 500 metres away.

About 200 of JBPM staff in full uniform accompanied his remains on his final journey.

Muhammad Adib was allegedly attacked during the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on Nov 27 and succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 9.41 pm yesterday.

He was 24.

Hundreds of people, including his family members, relatives, friends and colleagues flocked mosque to pay their last respect to Muhammad Adib. Among them were Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Datuk Johari Abdul and Housing and Local Government Ministry director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Johari, when approached, urged the police to give priority to Muhammad Adib’s murder investigation as it was now a major public concern.

“Apart from ensuring justice for Muhammad Adib, the investigation should also be carried out as public are eager to know what really happened to him,” he said. — Bernama