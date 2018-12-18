Housing Ministry sec-gen: Muhammad Adib awarded posthumous promotion

The coffin of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim arrives home in Kampung Tebengau, Alor Setar December 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Dec 18 — The government has decided to give a posthumous promotion for firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, who died last night, from grade KB19 to grade KB22 with immediate effect.

Secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the promotion was to help alleviate the burden of his family in terms of pension.

“We are saddened and overwhelmed by his passing as he has sacrificed, showed bravery in carrying out duties by setting aside personal safety and suffered injuries while conducting official duties.

“The government will also speed up the payment of the compensation from his contribution of more than RM200,000 which will be managed by the fire department,” he told reporters after the funeral rites of Muhammad Adib at the Masjid As-Saadah Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, near here today.

Mohammad said the government was highly appreciative of the deceased’s contributions as a firefighter for almost four years.

“We are grateful to all related parties including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), the National Heart Institute (IJN) and the medical specialist who worked hard for the past three weeks trying to save him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director-general (operation) Datuk Amer Yusof saidhe would review the JBPM standard operating procedures (SOP) during a riot situation.

He said it would include identifying risks posed to firefighters as happened to Muhammad Adib.

According to Amer, JBPM currently had an SOP that applied to its members while performing duties in riot areas in accordance with the National Security Council (MKN) instructions.

In the meantime, he expressed his gratitude and thanks to all quarters in providing assistance throughout Muhammad Adib’s period of treatment including the Subang Jaya Medical Center (SJMC) and IJN.

“... I want to express my condolences to Adib’s family and I hope his family is given the strength in accepting this challenge... Adib is a hero of the nation,” he said, hoping that the perpetrator that caused the injury and death of Muhammad Adib would be subjected to strict action.

Muhammad Adib who served as a member of the Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) team, in Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue (BBP) was confirmed dead at IJN at 9.41pm last night. — Bernama