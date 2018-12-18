Fire Dept flags at half-mast for three days in tribute to Adib

Flags at the Fire and Rescue Department will be flown at half-mast for three days in honour of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Fire and Rescue Department will lower its flags to half-mast for three days starting today as a tribute to its personnel Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who died last night after being assaulted during a riot last month.

The department’s director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid, who gave the order to lower the flags, hailed Adib as a ‘Wira Merah’ (Red Hero) similar to the six firemen who drowned while trying to retrieve the body of a drowning victim in early October.

“Truly the name and deeds of Muhammad Adib will be laid to rest alongside the other Red Heroes at the Fire and Rescue Department’s Central Territory Academy’s memorial in Kuala Kubu Bharu, and immortalised in the annals of the department’s history,” he said in a statement.

Hamdan also extended his condolences to Muhammad Adib’s family.

“The department also hopes that the fullest extent of the law be utilised towards those who caused the injury and death of Muhammad Adib,” he said.

Hamdan also thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali who paid their final respects to the late firefighter at the Subang Airport earlier this morning.

He also thanked the acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Sultan of Kedah, the Deputy Prime Minister, and various other parties for their aid and assistance to Muhammad Adib from start to finish.