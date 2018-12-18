Adib’s death should unite the nation, Umno veep says

Khaled said that Adib’s death should be a driving force for all to fight all forms of prejudice against any religion, race and beliefs. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Dec 18 — Umno vice-president Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin urged Malaysians to united today, following the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Khaled said the tragedy should lead towards a more harmonious and peaceful Malaysian society.

“Adid is a victim of crime which aimed to damage the life of the people and the country. They cause interracial tension on the issues which are not even a racial problem.

“Therefore, Adib’s loss must be an inspiration for us to unite as a nation and not distance one race with the other. If not, the death of Adib in the quest to find harmony will be vain,” he said in a statement.

The Permas assemblyman also added that Adib’s death should be a driving force for all to fight all forms of prejudice against any religion, race and beliefs.

“This country belongs to all and we should have a sense of belonging to one another. The death of Adib must remind us that all Malaysian should live in harmony and peace, so that such tragic incidents will not occur again,” he said.

Khaled also remind politicians in the country to take Adib’s sacrifice as an example and stop politicking.

“The country needs a leader like Adib, who make sacrifices, and not pursue power and influence. The country is not about who has the most power, but who can contribute more,” he said.

“But one thing for sure, Adib had showed us a new perspective in contributing, that we do not need power to contribute. Instead, we can contribute in whatever position or rank we are in,” he added.

He also said all we need is the seriousness to do the right thing and remember Adib by continuing his good work.

“Not many are willing to choose the path which Adib has chosen. They prefer to choose life with financial stability, prestige and pleasure, instead of devoting their life as a firefighter who saves lives.

“Adib is a perfect example and all the youths should follow in his footsteps,” he said.

The 24-year-old Kedahan, who was due to marry his fiancée on December 22, spent three weeks fighting for his life in hospitals with the aid of life support machines and specialists after being critically injured by a mob during the November 27 riots at the Seafield temple in Selangor.

However, his condition unexpectedly worsened several days ago, and he was pronounced dead at 9.41pm yesterday at the National Heart Institute.