Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Cardi B joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (VIDEO)

Published 2 hours ago on 18 December 2018

By Serena Kaur

A screengrab from James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ that features Cardi B.
A screengrab from James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ that features Cardi B.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — In the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, James Corden roped in the one and only Cardi B to join him for another memorable ride-along.

The rapper and Corden can be seen jamming to tracks like Bodak Yellow, Money and more.

Corden even tried to teach Cardi B how to drive though that didn’t work out very well although surprisingly she does have a penchant for luxury car.

Check out the clip below to see what other antics the pair got up to while cruising. Do note that this is Cardi B after all, so strong language caution is in effect.

Related Articles

In Showbiz