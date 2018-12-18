Green concept mall set to enliven Cheras

The mall’s special Christmas opening recently was officiated by Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai (third from right), Lim (second from right) and Ekovest managing director Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng (second from left). — Picture courtesy of Ekovest Berhad

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — EkoCheras Mall, a new mall at Jalan Cheras which adopts an environmentally friendly and sustainable concept, has opened in time for Christmas.

Located 14 minutes from downtown Kuala Lumpur, the mall spans over about 600,000 square feet of net lettable area over four retail floors with Village Grocer, H&M and GSC Cinemas as its anchor tenants.

It is currently 90 per cent occupied with many more stores opened by early next year.

EkoCheras Mall boasts natural elements and lush greenery and is currently under the Green Building Index certification.

Ekovest Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo said in a statement that the mall will breathe new life into Cheras.

“We believe that it is no longer relevant to present suburban townships with just an average mall, we should provide an integrated approach so that the residents will not have to go far to enjoy a weekend with the family,” he said.

The mall’s special Christmas opening recently was officiated by Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, Lim and Ekovest managing director Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng.