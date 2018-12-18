Rahim Thamby Chik claims Pakatan parties foiling his PPBM entry out of ‘guilt’

Rahim said his entry into PPBM was none of PKR and DAP’s business. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Nomadic former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Rahim Thamby Chik accused PKR and DAP today of seeking to block his application to join fellow Pakatan Harapan component PPBM.

According to Berita Harian, he claimed the two parties were pressuring and threatening PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the application filed on Sunday.

He said his entry into PPBM was none of the other two parties’ business and they should not be allowed to frustrate his intention to join the prime minister’s party.

“The collaboration between DAP and PKR to pressure Tun Mahathir and block my membership in PPBM stems from their guilt over previously maligning me over a nasty political conspiracy,” he was quoted as saying.

“Clearly their actions are simply to mask their own guilt.”

He did not define which conspiracy he meant — he has been involved in many — but his most recent one involved a sex video that he and a former aide of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim released and purported to feature the PKR president.

The controversial politician has made a circuit of local political parties, switching back and forth between Barisan Nasional and previous iterations of Pakatan Harapan according to the political fortunes of each.

He was most recently a member of Umno.