Adib’s tragic death should sober — not rile — us up

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

COMMENTARY, Dec 18 — The whole nation was hoping for some good news as fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s condition stabilised just a few days ago.

But the happy ending we had hoped for never came. Last night, Adib became the latest to fall in the line of duty.

Such a tragic death inevitably brings sorrow, but this time there was also fury.

You may have seen the many uncouth comments on social media seeking to squarely blame certain quarters; most of these are along racial and religious lines.

While the reaction is unfortunate, it is also a reflection of our society which has yet to heal when it comes to these sore points.

If anything, Adib’s death should knock some sense into our heads that there is a price for violence. It is never victimless.

That every call to punish, to teach some groups about their place in society, every warning, every call for bloodshed... they are never just words that dissipate as soon as they leave some careless mouths.

The sentiment festers, and someone — usually the wrong man at the wrong time and the wrong place — becomes a victim.

It should serve as a reminder that one does not put out a fire with fire. As a fireman, Adib would have known this well.

Which is why at times like these, we take solace in the words of our leaders who call for calm as Adib’s family and loved ones grieve.

“We must remember that this was not a religious or racial crime but a criminal act committed by heartless human beings. Let us pray the culprits are brought to justice swiftly,” said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail last night.

This sentiment was shared by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, expressing his utmost sadness over the loss of a brave young fireman.

Similarly, across the political divide, Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin also urged against manipulating Adib's name to incite tensions, saying: "Any feeling of anger, we bury it for awhile."

Similarly, Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad noted that it was a day of mourning for all Malaysians, rather than callously conjuring “a group of terrorists” to blame when there was none.

Malaysians are angry, and we cannot deny that. But we should also remember that every action has its consequence, and those responsible must face that.

Adib may not have been attacked had firefighters not responded to an emergency fire call, following the second night of rioting at the Hindu temple in Seafield which saw vehicles torched.

The second riot may not have occurred had we managed wild allegations wisely, rather than fall back on incendiary remarks.

But lest we forget, the whole situation may not have happened without the events of the first riot, without the provocation of alleged thugs at a house of worship, without the initial land tussle. This though we leave to the capable hands of law enforcement.

This has been a costly lesson to Malaysia, but especially to Putrajaya. One can only hope we learned the right lesson, and learned it well.