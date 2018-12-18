Don’t incite racial, religious sensitivities, top cop tells Malaysians

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun gave his assurance that no effort will be spared to protect public peace. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysians today were advised to refrain from saying anything that could be deemed racially or religiously insensitive even as certain groups pushed for action to be taken against several Pakatan Harapan lawmakers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun gave his assurance that no effort will be spared to protect public peace.

“To prevent the outbreak of any public disorder in this multiracial society, the police would like to advise everyone not to act in any way that can incite racial or religious sensitivities following the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya last November,” he said in a statement.

The country’s top policeman also hailed Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim as a “national hero” as the 24-year-old firefighter was laid to rest in his Kedah home state this afternoon.

“The deceased gave his life to defend public safety and order. His death is a big loss and he will always be remembered as a national hero,” he said.

He reiterated that the police have also reclassified investigations into Adib’s death from attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code to murder, under Section 302. Those convicted face execution.

Malaysians of diverse religions and ethnicities have been on edge after Adib was pronounced dead at 9.41pm yesterday.

The young firefighter succumbed to injuries sustained during a riot three weeks earlier at the Subang Jaya Hindu temple amid a row over its land ownership.