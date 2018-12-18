Under close police guard, Seafield temple remains open as usual (VIDEO)

Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) trucks are parked outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 18 — The situation at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and One City business complex in USJ here remains calm although there are fears of another riot following the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Kassim yesterday.

There were three Federal Reserve Unit trucks stationed near the temple with about 30 personnel and 15 police officers, including those in plainclothes, when Malay Mail visited the location at 2pm.

A reliable source at the temple said about 10 devotees turned up this morning compared to about 20 on an average week day.

The source also said the temple management has not been given any instruction by authorities to close.

“There has been a decline in the number of devotees ever since the riot. However the number was back to slightly normal after the announcement by the Attorney-General three days ago that One City Development Sdn Bhd will transfer the plot of land on which the temple is located to a trust to be administered by the High Court.

“The situation here today is under control as it is a weekday and the temple usually sees a crowd on Friday and on the weekend,” the source said.

The source added that the number of devotees who worship at the temple will fluctuate according to the events or news of the day.

“Some of the devotees are also scared with the presence of police here daily ever since the incident. They fear police are here because something is going to happen but this is merely their safeguarding standard operating procedure,” the source said.

Meanwhile, further checks at MCT Tower in One City, which was vandalised during the riot on November 27, also showed that the situation was under control with business as usual.

Four FRU and water canon trucks were spotted around the area along with 30 personnel.

Adib, who was due to be married this month succumbed to his injuries at 9.41pm yesterday, at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where he had been admitted for more than 20 days.

The Selangor police have reclassified the 24-year-old’s case as murder from attempted murder.