13 Penang PKR division chiefs want Nurul Izzah to withdraw quit decision

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 18 ― Thirteen Penang PKR division heads today urged Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament, Nurul Izzah Anwar to withdraw her decision to quit as party vice-president and Penang PKR chairman.

Kepala Batas PKR division chief, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said all the state’s party division heads pledged their full support for Nurul Izzah to continue leading Penang PKR.

“We hope that Yang Berhormat (YB) Nurul Izzah accepts this trust given to her and we promise to work together with her to uplift PKR’s standing, particularly in Penang and in general.

“We also hope that YB Nurul Izzah will retain her fighting spirit which she had all this while in her struggle for justice for all,” he said at a news conference, here.

Nurul Izzah, known as “Puteri Reformasi” (Reformation Princess) since the early days of the “reformasi” movement, said she would, however, remain as a PKR ordinary member and Permatang Pauh MP until the term ends.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, said all the state’s PKR division heads respected Nurul Izzah’s decision, but they hoped she would reconsider her decision.

Meanwhile, when asked on claims that Nurul Izzah’s quit decision was to reject elements of nepotism within the party, Tasek Gelugor PKR division chief Mustafa Ahmad, who was also at the news conference, said Nurul Izzah’s appointment as state PKR chairman was decided unanimously in discussions among the division heads in Ipoh, Perak recently.

“We see Nurul Izzah as among the echelon leaders who are qualified to lead PKR and should be given a chance. So, there is no question of nepotism here and so on,” he said.

Permatang Pauh PKR Wanita chief, Dr Norlela Ariffin said Nurul Izzah’s selection and appointment to the party’s top leadership was based on her excellent track record.

“She has proven her capability as a leader. Merit-wise, she has proven it. She is a three-term MP and had defeated the Lembah Pantai Umno Wanita head.

“She also obtained the highest number of votes from members for the post of party vice-president. We definitely need a courageous woman leader like her,” Norlela said. ― Bernama