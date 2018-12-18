In memoriam: 17476. Never a husband nor a father, but Adib is a hero forever

A general view of Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station where the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim had served since 2015,December 18, 2018. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 18 ― A soot-covered fireman's jacket and helmet sit undisturbed at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, as though waiting for their owner to put them on once more.

They are like any other assigned to rescue workers, but one thing makes them different. There is no name to say whose these are, only a solitary number: 17476.

For most, it is another a number like any other. But for those who knew him, it was the personnel number of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, whom they will never see alive again.

Adib, 24, succumbed last night to organ failure in a heartbreaking development for the nation that had been cheering him on with each step of his slow and painful recovery following his assault by unidentified attackers outside the Sri Maha Mariamman temple on November 27.

Adib had served here since 2015 along with 48 other firemen, all of whom are still reeling over the sudden loss of their colleague.

Fellow fire and rescue officer Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohd Fauzi, 25, said he remembers Adib as being shy at first but who had blossomed later to being the life and soul of parties.

“He can come off as somewhat reserved, but when you take time to know him he is one of the most cheerful and funniest characters out there.

“He loved to joke around with us and was always eager to learn from peers. Even when being dressed down by his seniors, he did not argue back but instead always sought ways to improve himself.

“He also loved telling stories about cases he has to handle. For him, every little details helps and he can talk your ear off about it. Yet that is why many of us here love him,” he said.

As he recounted Adib’s history here, Khairul Nizam interrupts himself to express the shock that is still ringing through the station house.

He recalls that they had only been celebrating days ago after learning that Adib’s condition was finally stable at the National Heart Institute where he had been receiving treatment.

Seemingly overnight, his condition plummeted. And before that news sank in, doctors announced that Adib died last night.

When Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid’s announced Adib’s then improving health last week, Khairul Nizam said they were expecting Adib back soon and better than ever.

“But his passing left us in disbelief. In fact many of are still trying to process the news even as he is to be buried today in his hometown,” he said.

Khairul Nizam stops for a moment to consider his most memorable moment with Adib. He rifles through his memory to arrive, finally, at his choice.

At first, he appeared embarrassed to share the tale with Malay Mail, but eventually, he relents.

The anecdote offered insight into the mind of Adib, whom his colleagues have described as a consummate professional.

“Adib was concerned we did not have enough firefighting gloves änd could sustain injuries in the line of duty.

“He offered to buy some and I even gave him some money to buy an extra pair. It might seem mundane but he always wanted to resolve any issues so there would be one less thing on our minds to worry about. It just show how committed he was to his job,” Khairul Nizam recounted

Another of Adib’s senior colleagues, Mohd Khairul Hafizh Mansor, 30, said the former had led a very active life and had always been supportive of his teammates.

Like Khairul Nizam, he most remembers the happier times with Adib.

“Never without a smile to his face, Adib can mix around with anyone. Also being among the youngest member in the team, we love to joke and tease around with him.

“He also enjoyed fishing and never missed any department events at the station. He loved to be part of this community and people loved being around him as he was always so motivated,” he said.

Sorrowful, Khairul Hafizh said he cannot help but feel anguish over Adib’s needless death, and especially over how it came to pass.

Adib was only outside the temple to provide emergency support, he said. There simply to do his job.

If that were not enough, Khairul Hafizh recalls that they had all been celebrating shortly before the incident as Adib had only just invited them to attend his wedding on December 21. Little did he know that he would never see that day.

At this point, Khairul Hafizh struggles to find further words about the incident.

“It was tragic,” is all he can manage as he keeps shaking his head.

According to a senior officer who did not wish to be named, Adib will be be immortalised at the Firemen’s Memorial at the Central Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor.

“It is the least the department could do for him as he deserve as much.

“His personnel number 17476 and name will be forever etched among those who perished in the line of duty. We pray that he will be placed among the righteous,” he said.