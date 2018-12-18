Honda suspends staff for insensitive remark on fireman Adib’s death

Honda has suspended a staff for allegedly attributing the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to God. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Honda suspended today a staff for allegedly attributing the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who perished after answering an emergency call at a riot at a Hindu temple, to God as she tried to defend the government from blame.

Caryn Yean’s alleged comment on Facebook, “Bkn kerajaan gagal...tuhan u yg gagal xsembuhkan adib” (It wasn’t the government who failed...it was your god who failed to heal Adib), had gone viral.

if edy rejang kena fired, why not this amoi? go go bro sis..honda, the power of dreams pic.twitter.com/KLFnAqxBeJ — cha (@godmisfit) December 18, 2018

“We sincerely apologise for the insensitive comment made by our staff (Caryn Yean) on the sad passing of fireman Adib,” Honda Sri Utama Auto Malaysia director Wong Chee Keong said in a letter posted on the company’s Facebook page.

“We do not condone or will tolerate such behaviour online or offline. At this moment, we have suspended the said staff (Caryn Yean) and started an internal investigation, and we will take the sternest action possible. Our deepest condolences to fireman’s family; our thoughts are with them at such a difficult time.”

Adib died at the National Heart Institute last night after three weeks in hospital over severe injuries to his lungs and ribs, which he had sustained when he responded to an emergency call at the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya on November 27.

The two vehicles that carried emergency workers from the Fire and Rescue Department were reportedly attacked upon arrival, with Adib allegedly pulled out from one of the vehicles and assaulted by a mob.