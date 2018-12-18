Injured Japanese researcher airlifted from Mount Mulu, taken to Miri hospital

Japanese national Akihiro Noda being stretchered to the waiting ambulance by the firemen, December 18, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of state Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― The air unit of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has successfully airlifted a 25-year old Japanese Akihiro Noda from Mount Mulu and flew him to the Miri General Hospital this morning.

The researcher suffered injuries on his backbone and ribs after falling while climbing the mountain three nights ago.

“At about 7.40am this morning, the air unit's helicopter and its crew succeeded in bringing up the victim on board with the use of winching facilities,” a spokesman of the state Bomba operation centre here said.

He said the helicopter landed at the Miri Hospital helipad about 8.40am and Noda was handed over to the medical personnel for further action.

The rescue operation resumed at 7am this morning after it was suspended about 3.50pm yesterday due to unfavourable weather and cloudy conditions around the 1,820-metre high Mount Mulu in Miri Division.

The helicopter and its crew left Mulu Airport about 7.15am to resume the rescue operation at Camp 4 where Noda was brought after his fall at about 9pm on December 15.

Noda was with two other Japanese researchers and three porters when the incident happened.

The Marudi fire and rescue station received urgent calls from an official from the Mulu National Park at about 1.22pm on December 16 requesting for assistance.

The victim was found to be unable to move due to the injuries and required to be airlifted from the mountain.