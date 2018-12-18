‘Langsuir’ director’s horror on ferry to Langkawi

A file picture of ‘Langsuir’ director Osman Ali. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 ― Director Osman Ali is disappointed that his latest horror flick Langsuir was illegally downloaded and aired on a ferry to Langkawi yesterday.

The Langkawi-born Osman had boarded the ferry to the mythical island from the Kuala Perlis jetty.

“Time and time again, films are being pirated. This issue has never been solved.

“That was very fast of them to steal the film from Astro First and put it on show in the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis ferry,” he posted on his Instagram account, along with a short clip of passengers watching the movie.

Osman told Malay daily Sinar Harian that this was not the first time.

His romance movie titled Pinjamkan Hatiku suffered a similar fate in January when a couple of irresponsible Malaysians uploaded the full movie on their Facebook page, only four days after it was released on Astro First.

In September last year, another one of his romance flicks ― Kau Yang Satu ― was uploaded on the social media site.

“Langsuir is only a week old on Astro First and when Malaysians start watching it through this method, the sales on Astro First would be indirectly affected.

“What’s more disappointing is that the ferry operators do not take this crime seriously. They should know better as they are business operators and corporate groups who are knowledgeable on the profit-loss subject,” the 45-year-old added.

The film released on September 20 stars Syafiq Kyle, Hanna Delisha, Julia Farhana, Firdaus Nadzaman and Halim Radzi.

The movie which collected RM1 million at the box office, after only four days, tells the tale of romance between a human and a ghost.