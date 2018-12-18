See this new TV spot for Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Second Act’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Second Act’ that stars Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — STX Entertainment has released a new TV spot for upcoming comedy Second Act that stars Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini.

In the film, J.Lo plays 40-year-old Maya who finds herself stuck in a job she doesn’t want and struggling with unfulfilled dreams. With the help of a tech-savvy friend, she lands herself a dream job at Madison Avenue but will she be able to live with the lies that got her there?

Also starring in the film are Charlyne Yi, Freddie Stroma, Treat Williams, Dave Foley and Larry Miller.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.”

Second Act is set for release here on January 3, 2019.