Kedah govt to identify assistance for Muhammad Adib’s family

Parents of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (2nd right and left) grieving as the remains of their son are brought back to Kedah. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 18 — The Kedah government will identify the type of assistance to be given to the family of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, who was attacked during a temple riot in Selangor last Nov 27 and died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday.

Kedah Health, Rural Development Religion and State-Government Linked Companies Committee chairman Datuk Dr smail Salleh said for now, the state government would provide assistance for the funeral expenses.

“Preparations for the burial ceremony are being done completely by the Fire and Rescue Department . The state government will look into other needs,” he told reporters when met at Muhammad Adib’s family home in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail advised the people to not speculate on the incident that befell Muhammad Adib by playing up religious or racial sentiments, but to leave the matter in the hands of the relevant authorities.

“We should learn from this incident and to never take the law into our own hands,” he said.

In the Nov 27 incident, Muhammad Adib, of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by a mob near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya, when he joined an operation to put out a fire in front of the temple.

He succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and breathed his last at 9.41pm with his family by his side.

The remains of Muhammad Adib were flown back to his hometown by the Fire and Rescue Department’s helicopter and buried at a Muslim cemetery in Kampung Tebengau Tepi Laut. — Bernama