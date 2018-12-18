Muhammad Adib must be remembered as a hero, says uncle

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Dec 18 — “Muhammad Adib must be remembered as a national hero.”

It is the view of the uncle of the late firefighter, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, Kasim Md Isa, when met at the deceased’s house in Kampung Tebengau Tepi Laut, Kuala Kedah here, today.

Kasim, 61, explained that family members were very disappointed with what had happened to Muhammad Adib because he was assaulted while carrying out a task to extinguish a fire at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Seafield, USJ25, Subang Jaya during a riot on Nov 27.

“We have come to accept the death of one whom we consider our hero and a national hero. I hope those responsible for his death are brought to justice,” he told reporters here, today.

He said, what happened to the second of four siblings had led to the cancellation of his wedding scheduled to take place on Dec 22.

“He took five days off to return home to prepare for the wedding feast before returning to work, on the first day back on duty he was assaulted. We are sad over what has happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, villagers and relatives started filling the compound of the firefighters’ family house since 7am this morning

Muhammad Adib, who was injured in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas, died at 9.41pm last night.

His remains will be buried at the As-Saadah Mosque Muslim Cemetery, here, after noon prayers. — Bernama