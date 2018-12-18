Almost 1,000 people ‘received’ Adib’s remains

About 1,000 local residents and other members of the public gathered to receive Muhammad Adib. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 18 ― The remains of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, arrived at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebengau, Kuala Kedah here at 10.29am in a helicopter today.

About 1,000 local residents and other members of the public who had gathered within and outside the school compound were on hand to receive Muhammad Adib who died last night.

His remains were accompanied by his parents and fiancee, flown from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Base in Subang, Selangor at 7.55am today.

From the school, his remains were taken in the JBPM funeral van to his parents’ home in Kampung Tebengau about a kilometre away.

About 200 of JBPM staff in full uniform accompanied his remains on his final journey to his parents’ home for the funeral rites.

Muhammad Adib is expected to be buried after Zohor prayers at the Masjid As-Saadah Muslim Cemetery here, about 500 metres from his family home.

Also present to pay their respects were secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and chairman of the state Health, Rural Development, Religion and Government-Linked Companies Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh.

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was badly injured in the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple incident in Subang Jaya last month died at 9.41pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN). — Bernama