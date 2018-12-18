Dewan Negara observes one-minute silence to honour fireman Adib

Senate President, Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran represented the Semate in expressing sadness at the passing of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Dewan Negara today spent a minute's silence and expressed its condolence to family members of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who died last night due to severe injuries after being attacked during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ25, Subang Jaya on November 27.

Muhammad Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41 last night.

Senate President, Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran represented the Semate in expressing sadness at the passing of Muhammad Adib.

“The fireman had sacrificed his life for the nation. He is a true hero, a national hero, the sacrifice of this noble being for the nation truly makes the country proud. May the incident be a lesson for all Malaysians,” he said.

Besides the message of condolence, he also hoped that all family members of the late fireman and staff of the fire department would be strong in facing the situation.

All members of the Senate then stood while Muslim senators recited the Al-Fatihah and observed a minute's silence. ― Bernama