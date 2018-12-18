Top Glove: No legal action against ‘The Guardian’

Top Glove Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai says the company will not sue UK-based newspaper ‘The Guardian’. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Top Glove Corporation Bhd will not take any legal action against UK-based newspaper The Guardian, which alleged the glove maker had used forced labour.

Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai said: “We are not in the business of suing people. At the moment, we are not taking (legal) action because we don’t want to spend unnecessary resources, time and energy on an unproductive event.

“We are looking forward to do more business rather than fighting with people (The Guardian).”

He was speaking to reporters during a conference call here today.

The Guardian had made allegations that Top Glove oppressed thousands of workers, including forcing them to exceed the maximum overtime limit of 104 hours as stipulated in the Employment Act 1955, as well as debt bondage and the confiscation of the workers’ passports.

Lim said Top Glove among others, complied fully with the Malaysian minimum wage policy, while overtime pay is calculated based on labour law and will adhere to the maximum 104 hours of overtime a month.

Recently, Top Glove was named the winner of Malaysia’s Healthiest Workplace Award for the large organisation, by leading insurer AIA Bhd, at the Malaysia’s Healthiest Workplace Summit 2018. ― Bernama