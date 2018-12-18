Deputy minister: Lung failure main factor in Adib’s death

An ambulance carrying the body of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim arrives at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye disclosed today that lung failure was likely the primary cause of rescue worker Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death last night.

He said that based on the information he received, Adib’s lungs gave way due to massive injuries he sustained after he was attacked outside a temple in Subang Jaya on November 27.

“Despite the efforts of the doctors and machine-assisted treatment, Adib did not survive,” Dr Lee told reporters at the launch of the World Bank Group’s launch of its Malaysia Economic Monitor report.

Dr Lee added the failure was sudden as Adib’s condition appeared to be improving before unexpectedly deteriorating on Sunday.

He also offered his condolences to Adib’s family and called for the police to be given space to conduct their investigations.

“I spoke to the doctors who treated him, and am confident they did their most in providing the best available treatment for Adib.

The 24-year old firefighter was severely injured in the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple clashes on Nov 27, and had been in a critical state for 20 days before he passed away.