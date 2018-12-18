Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.91 points to 1,635.71 from Monday's close of 1,641.62. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on weaker demand as external uncertainties hampered buying sentiment.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.91 points to 1,635.71 from Monday's close of 1,641.62.

The index opened 13.15 points weaker at 1,628.47.

A dealer said recent gloomy data releases in China and the eurozone had raised concerns over the global growth outlook, which led to weak market sentiment.

“Furthermore, traders are cautious of the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, starting today,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.30, Public Bank gained 22 sen to RM24.44, Tenaga lost 22 sen to RM12.70 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.17.

Of the actives, VS Industry shed 11 sen to 71 sen, PriceWorth was half-a-sen lower at 5.5 sen and Bumi Armada flat at 16 sen.

Overall market breadth on Bursa was unfavourable, with losers leading gainers 557 to 126, while 253 counters were unchanged, 969 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 848.18 million units valued at RM510.13 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 70.34 points to 11,187.70, the FBMT 100 Index eased 63.51 points to 11,098.95, and the FBM 70 lost 165.27 points to 13,782.70.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged down 104.79 points to 11,083.14 and the FBM Ace Index shed 67.48 points to 4,195.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 14.71 points for 17,105.07, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.16 of a point to 164.28, and the Plantation Index decreased 34.71 points to 6,524.39. ― Bernama