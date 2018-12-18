Like Khairy, Nurul Izzah is exactly where she needs to be right now

Nurul Izzah Anwar resigned as PKR vice-president yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

COMMENTARY, Dec 18 ― At the time of writing, Nurul Izzah Anwar's announcement of her immediate resignation from the PKR vice-presidency has sent shockwaves within the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Besides the vice-presidency, the eldest daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also relinquished her new appointment as the party’s Penang chief and other federal government appointments, including chairman of the special task force on the problem-riddled Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Leaders like Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have expressed surprise over her decision, given her good work done so far with the revamp of TVET, while others like PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has said he will attempt to find out the real reason behind the move.

Already on social media, PH leaders and ordinary Malaysians are urging the Permatang Pauh MP to retract her resignation, and commented that her input and contributions as a Reformasi leader is crucial for Malaysia Baharu.

My colleague Zurairi AR believes that Nurul Izzah has the makings of the country’s first female prime minister, within the next one or two general elections and that her departure from a leadership role within PKR could mean this may no longer be a possibility.

While I too agree that Nurul Izzah is one of the few politicians capable of becoming PM and ensure Malaysia continuously takes a lead in implementing reforms, I prefer to look at today's developments slightly differently.

Nurul Izzah did the right thing today by relinquishing all her posts and links to the ruling coalition.

And just like Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin, Nurul Izzah is exactly where she needs to be right now but for different reasons.

After GE14 and a failed attempt to win the Umno presidency, Khairy is in a position where he can do the most good as just a lawmaker; without any posts or close links to the current Umno leadership, Khairy is free (for the most part) to act as an effective opposition backbencher to criticise the various shortcomings of the current federal administration.

In fact, the Rembau MP's even criticised Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid's leadership of Umno, and remains one of the few sobering voices left standing in a sinking ship once overcrowded with “yes men.”

In this respect, Nurul Izzah is now free where once she was shackled and to an extent, compromised in her ability to function effectively to ensure that all of PH's reforms are met.

Had she remained part of the federal administration, she would likely have had to bite her tongue and offer some form of explanation as to why some reforms have not been carried out.

If she was still part of the PKR leadership, Nurul Izzah would have had to toe the official party line and say that there was nothing wrong with the party's recently-concluded election.

And worse still, she probably would have had to force a wry smile as PH component party PPBM welcomed ex-Umno foes into the ruling coalition's fold ― the same people who in the past had been relentless in their attacks against her father.

Now, as an ordinary member and MP, Nurul Izzah is free to call out PPBM for even entertaining the likes of Tan Sri Rahim Tamby Chik. She can even address concerns that her own party elections were not conducted in a fair manner, and most of all keep the government of the day on its toes with regards to various agendas.

As an government backbencher, Nurul Izzah is free to support the government of the day, but without being an apologist.

But beyond that, not having a position within PKR is the best course of action for Nurul Izzah because she can finally step out of her father's shadow.

If she remains as PKR vice-president with Anwar as president, Nurul Izzah will always be dogged by accusations of cronyism and nepotism no matter what she does.

Any aspirations for her to become a federal minister will be effectively dashed, simply because Anwar is to become the next prime minister.

Ironically, her family ties are holding her back and by taking a step back, she is in fact taking two steps forward (as cliched as that may sound!).

The most strategic plan for Nurul Izzah, as of right now, seems to be to remain where she is, while playing an active role as MP and PKR member. She should bide her time, and wait until Anwar's time as PM is over before asserting herself once again in a leadership role within PKR.

And from there, work her way to become the next PM.

Of course, the decision is ultimately Nurul Izzah’s as she pointed out to PPBM strategist Datuk Rais Hussin.

At this point though, a retraction of any kind would come across like a waste of her own Reformasi potential.