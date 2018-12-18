Adib’s remains arrives in Kedah

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A helicopter carrying the body of slain rescue worker Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has arrived in his birth state of Kedah where he will be buried today.

A estimated crowd of around 700 people were gathered when the Fire and Rescue Department’s helicopter touched down around 10.32am.

The aircraft departed from the Airod facility in Subang just before 8am.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, were among those who saw off Adib’s remains this morning here.

The entourage carrying the late Adib arrived at his family home in Kampung Temengau around 11.30am where it was greeted by nearly 300 well-wishers.

His body will be take for funeral prayers at the Masjid As-saadah Kampung Temengau that is already packed full of friends, family and others wishing to pay their final respects.

Adib succumbed yesterday to the injuries he sustained when he was attacked by rioters outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya on November 27.

He had been slowly recovering under the care of doctors at the National Heart Institute before deteriorating rapidly late last week.

Police have reclassified the investigation as murder.