TNB’s coal-fired power plant project achieves national grid connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Unit 1 of Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd’s coal-fired power plant in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan, successfully achieved its first synchronisation on December 10.

Jimah East Power is a 70 per cent subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

TNB said the first synchronisation means the generator of Unit 1 had been synchronised to the Malaysian grid system and commenced supplying electricity to it.

“This is a major milestone towards the unit completion,” it said in a statement today.

TNB Chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie said the project, Malaysia’s Fourth Ultra-Super Critical (USC) Coal-Fired Power Plant, would increase TNB’s generation capacity to over 14,000 MW.

He also said the power plant is TNB’s third USC Coal-Fired Power Plant and the other two are Manjung 4 and Manjung 5, both located in Lumut, Perak.

“Today’s milestone is significant as it confirms the project progress at 97 per cent,” he added.

The RM12 billion plant comprises two units of 1,000 MW USC Coal-Fired Power Plant, with Unit 1 scheduled to start commercial operation in June 2019 and Unit 2 in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Director and General Manager Takao Konishi said Toshiba is committed to contributing to the realisation of a low carbon economy and a stable power supply in Malaysia, by providing world leading power generation technologies.

USC technology is an efficient coal burning technology with 40 per cent efficiency compared to pulverised coal-firing technology, which has a 36 per cent efficiency.

Power generated from the Jimah East Power facility will be sold to TNB under a 25-year power purchase agreement. ― Bernama