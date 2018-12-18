La La Anthony fronts curvy fashion capsule collection

US TV host La La Anthony. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 18 — Hollywood star La La Anthony has landed a new role as the face of a plus-size fashion collection by Ashley Stewart.

The multitalented actress, TV personality, author and producer worked with the label to select the 14 pieces featured in the capsule collection, WWD reports. The series, which launches online Monday, will be available in sizes 12 through 32, running the gamut from dresses to activewear.

Speaking to WWD about working with Ashley Stewart CEO James Rhee, Anthony said: “He really believes in Ashley Stewart being more than just clothes, being a brand about women’s empowerment, and encouraging women to have self-esteem and live their life their way, and we just share a lot of the same goals and thoughts. It’s been a great collaboration.”

Anthony already has plenty of fashion experience, having launched her own denim line, La La Anthony Collection, with Lord & Taylor back in 2017. She also fronted a campaign for luxury shoe designer Tamara Mellon in June.

The star is the latest big name to curate her own plus size fashion series, following in the footsteps of Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who worked on a capsule collection for Fashion to Figure this holiday season, and blogger Tanesha Awasthi, aka the “Girl With Curves”, who teamed up with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant on a capsule collection that launched this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews