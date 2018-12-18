Ask Umno if it really wants you to stay, Zahid told

Penang Umno veteran Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yussof Latif says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should convene a special assembly to gauge members’ appetite for him to remain Umno president. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Embattled Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should convene a special assembly to gauge members’ appetite for him to remain in the position pending his numerous criminal charges, said a party stalwart.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Penang Umno veteran Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yussof Latif said Zahid could invoke powers vested in him by the party constitution to call for such an assembly where Umno members could provide a vote of confidence.

He also said members’ endorsement was critical due to the controversy that was befalling the party as a result of Zahid’s legal troubles.

“The Umno president is being flooded with negative perception; Ahmad Zahid can use his powers as president to call for the special general assembly which must be completed within a week.

“From there, he (Zahid) can assess himself if the majority of members still support him or not, where if they don’t he has to then respectably take his leave,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid is under pressure to step down or take leave pending the disposal of his nearly four dozen criminal charges, but has so far resisted this by insisting that he was rightfully elected as party president.

However, even that is now in doubt after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that it is launching an investigation against Zahid over alleged money politics in the race for the Umno presidency.

Exacerbating Zahid’s situation is the recent exodus of Umno lawmakers and leaders who cited a loss of confidence in the party’s leadership and direction.

Mohd Yussof said the party president could not keep ignoring the calls and urged the latter to reflect over the wisdom of remaining in the leadership role.

“Umno actually belongs to its members and not its leaders, if a leader is aware what the members want, and love the party, this leader must then do what is right.

“Let Umno remain with only 500,000 members, as long as the party is transparent rises up again,” he said.

Mohd Yussof also took a swipe at Umno leaders who abandoned the party, saying they are seen as ungrateful for the support the party had given them and were only looking for personal gains.