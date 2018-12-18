‘Downton Abbey’ teaser reveals film’s first glimpse

Highclere Castle doubled as the fictional residence for the upper-crust Crawley family on ‘Downton Abbey’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — A teaser trailer for the Downton Abbey feature film reveals little aside from establishing shots of the post-Edwardian British manor house before naming 16 of the series’ key characters.

There might not be much to this first glimpse of the Downton Abbey movie, but it serves its purpose in whetting appetites for the six-season series’ big-screen reunion.

A full length trailer is “coming soon”, this Downton Abbey teaser promises, ahead of a September 2019 theatrical release for the TV series’ next chapter.

Instead of listing cast members, the teaser instead shows a selection of 16 character names.

Those are Lord and Lady Grantham, Lady Mary Talbot, Lady Hexham, the Dowager Lady Grantham, Lady Merton, Tom Branson, Mr Carson, Mr Barrow, Mrs Hughes, Mr and Mrs Bates, Mrs Patmore, Mr Molesley, Daisy Mason, and Miss Baxter.

The original series cast is already confirmed to return, though Lily James’ Lady Rose MacClare will not be involved, and several new additions will also be present, including Imelda Staunton, Tuppence Middleton, Max Brown and David Haig.

A September 20, 2019 release is anticipated in North American theatres, following UK and European debuts the week before, with other dates to be announced.

In its episodic form, Downton Abbey ran from 2010 to 2015 on UK television. The film was announced in April 2016, a month after the Season 6 Christmas Special had aired on US TV. — AFP-Relaxnews