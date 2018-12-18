The 1975’s Matty Healy teases one-week residency plans

Matthew Healy of English rock band The 1975 performs on the Main Stage on the third day of the TRNSMT music Festival on Glasgow Green, in Glasgow July 9, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — Ahead of the 1975’s 2019 world tour, frontman Matty Healy tweeted about the possibility of scheduling a one-week residency that would cover each era in the band’s history.

The event as Healy has conceived it would involve the band’s renting out a venue for a week, then devoting the first night to playing their EPs, the second to their 2013 self-titled album, the third to I Like It When You Sleep..., the fourth to latest LP A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and the fifth to upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form, with a final show devoted to the band’s “greatest hits”.

Each night would feature the production and lighting from the relevant era, in Healy’s conception.

While the idea may at first have sounded like nothing more than a clever notion, Healy later took to Twitter again to say that the idea was “officially happening” following positive reactions.

While it is unknown when and where such a residency might occur, Healy suggested it would be slated at “end of campaign”, possibly meaning following the band’s upcoming UK tour or possibly the end of their full world tour.

The UK and Ireland dates kick off on January 9, running through January 25, with the band then returning to the UK in August to play Reading and Leads. The world tour picks up in North America in March, running there into early June with a few dates in South America slotted in, and heading in Australia, New Zealand and Asia in September. — AFP-Relaxnews