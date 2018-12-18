Bursa Malaysia opens in the red

At 9.15am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.49 points to 1,630.13 from yesterday's close of 1,641.62. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Bursa Malaysia opened in the red today, in line with Wall Street’s overnight performance, and alongside weak market sentiment due to growing concerns over the health of the global economy.

At 9.15am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.49 points to 1,630.13 from yesterday's close of 1,641.62.

The index opened 13.15 points weaker at 1,628.47.

In a note, PublicInvest Research said growing concerns over the global growth outlook pushed US stocks sharply lower for the second consecutive day, as participants awaited the outcome of a two-day meeting, starting today, of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Open Market Committee.

Furthermore, the research house said recent gloomy data releases in China and the eurozone have highlighted a darkening outlook for global growth, while an inversion across part of the US Treasury yield curve has been viewed by some as a warning that recession may not be too far away.

“On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 2.1 per cent at 2,545, its lowest finish since October 9, 2017, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished 2.1 per cent lower and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.2 per cent,” it added.

On the broader market on Bursa Malaysia, there were 327 losers and 57 gainers, while 123 counters were unchanged, 1,398 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 232.50 million units valued at RM107.15 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.30, Public Bank added 16 sen to RM24.38, Tenaga lost 24 sen to RM12.68 and Petronas Chemicals eased four sen to RM9.14.

Among actives, VS Industry shed 13 sen to 69 sen, while Hubline and Sumatec were unchanged at four sen and 1.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 94.07 points to 11,163.97, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 89.21 points to 11,073.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 136.93 points to 11,050.99, the FBM Ace Index slipped 73.33 points to 4,189.54 and the FBM 70 lost 146.97 points to 12,801.00.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.30 point to 164.14, the Financial Services Index fell 37.84 points to 17,081.95 and the Plantation Index declined 96.79 points to 6,462.31. ― Bernama