Report: MACC to scrutinise Zahid over alleged money politics

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will launch a separate investigation on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over alleged money politics, according to anonymous sources from the agency.

According to the New Straits Times, the case will centre on Zahid’s successful campaign for the Umno presidency, during which he defeated Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and former Umno Youth chief and Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

The case will be opened under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009 that covers the offence of giving or accepting gratification by an agent.

The newspaper reported that the agency has obtained evidence that RM150,000 was allegedly transacted among unnamed Umno leaders in Sabah over the matter.

Coincidentally, all of the party’s lawmakers in Sabah resigned last week.

The MACC previously confirmed receipt of a report on Friday against Zahid.

Zahid is already facing nearly four dozen charges of corruption and criminal breach of trust involving his actions as the former home minister and over a “charity” run by his family.

He has repeatedly ignored calls from him to either take a leave of absence or relinquish his post pending the criminal trials against him.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also on the party’s disciplinary board, said Umno has not been informed of the matter but would conduct an internal probe if contacted by the MACC.