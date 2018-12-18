Voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, passes 100-reprisal milestone

Charles Martinet is the current world record holder for repeat video game voiceovers, including 100 performances with ‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’. — Picture courtesy of Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo

NEW YORK, Dec 18 — Celebrated US voice actor Charles Martinet has now played the part of Mario in one hundred video game roles.

He becomes the current world record holder for repeat video game voiceover performances, per a video he posted to Instagram.

“It’s a great day today, I’m here at Guinness World Records,” he said, “and I have a Guinness World Record as the most voiceovers as a video game character. 100 with ‘Smash Bros. Ultimate,’ so amazing.”

“It’s brand new every day... the energy and the joy is still there. Things change a tiny bit [but Mario catchphrase] ‘Mamma mia!’ is today the same sound as it was when I was 35 years old and started doing the job,” he told the GWR Gamer’s Podcast. “When you're happy, you bring happiness to people, so that’s my thing.”

Mario isn't the only Super Mario character Martinet has voiced since first gaining credits on 1992’s keyboard proficiency tutor “Mario Teaches Typing” and an official Super Mario Bros pinball machine.

He’s also lent his voice to Mario’s brother Luigi, the siblings’ rivals Wario and Waluigi, their infant forms Baby Mario and Baby Luigi, and Princess Peach’s loyal servant Toadsworth.

Away from the Super Mario franchise, Martinet’s other video game roles have included a high-ranking dragon in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, various minor characters in several Star Wars games — Jedi Knight II-Jedi Outcast, Galactic Battlegrounds and X-Wing Alliance, and both William Shakespeare and Ludwig van Beethoven in educational history mystery Carmen Sandiego’s Great Chase Through Time.

GWR did not detail the previous record holder prior to Martinet. The annual reference Guinness Book of Records has been accompanied by a Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition since 2008, with the 2019 edition released in September 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews