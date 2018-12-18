Jennifer Lopez has a skincare line in the works

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on the skincare industry.

The multitalented superstar, whose impressive resume spans singing, acting, dancing, fashion designing and running her own makeup business, is stepping into the skincare arena next year, as first reported by Refinery29.

“I will be coming out with a skincare line,” Lopez confirmed recently, during a New York event to promote her new movie Second Act’ “I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out.” Shedding further light on the exciting project, she added: “I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

The move is, in many ways, the next logical step for J-Lo, who is famous for her youthful glow. This year saw her make waves in the cosmetics business with the launch of her 70-piece beauty collaboration with Inglot that was unveiled in April and proved to be an instant hit with makeup fans. The series spanned mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadow and bronzers, but was most notable for its “Freedom System Palette,” which allowed shoppers to create their own unique, custom palettes with their favorite eyeshadow shades.

Details of the new line remain shrouded in secrecy for now — but we do know that the launch is pencilled in for late 2019, making it the year we can all finally get some of that J-Lo glow. — AFP-Relaxnews