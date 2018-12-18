Mac Mini: Compact size comes with not-so-small price tag

The Mac Mini’s compact design is both eye-catching and functional. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 – Apple’s latest Mac Mini has come a long way from its beginnings as a small white box.

I reviewed the first Mac Mini when it came out and while it was novel, this tiny little computer I could put in a large handbag, it came with all the shortcomings of a tiny computer — less ports, harder to upgrade as well as a lot less flexibility.

Over the years the Mac Mini has evolved into a sleeker design that still makes people marvel when you tell them that yes, this is a fully capable computer. Hook it up to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, and you're good to go.

The design is all

I wasn’t all that excited about reviewing this, I’ll be honest. My background in hardware is that I used to be an IT trainer and in my past life as a full-time tech editor, I would assemble machines by hand.

The best, and usually the cheapest, desktop is the one you build on your own — being able to get the best deals on various parts and successfully getting your PC to run comes with a satisfaction you don’t get from a pre-assembled box.

While the Mac Mini does come with options, they’re very expensive options. The base model, the cheapest one, was what I reviewed: a 3.6GHz quad-core i3 processor that came with 8GB of 266MHz DDR4 memory, 128GB of SSD storage and onboard graphics — Intel’s UHD Graphics 630 to be precise.

You don’t get to upgrade to a better GPU. There’s no space in the Mac Mini, for one, and you’ll have to rely on a pricier external GPU, which annoyingly Apple doesn’t sell. Want one? You’ll need to source your own.

I hooked this up to a Dell S2340L, a decent Full HD 23-inch monitor with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution. The experience was a bit disappointing — thanks to changes with Apple’s latest operating system, fonts as well as the overall display were not optimised for a non-Retina display.

Dear Apple: There’s a reason I quit Linux. I didn’t like that I had to go into the Mac terminal to turn on font smoothing within the first hour and that my AMD RX480 GPU on my Windows desktop had zero problems displaying crisp fonts without intervention.

At least Apple didn’t go the MacBook route and remove all the ports. There are still two normal USB ports (presumably for a keyboard and mouse), four Thunderbolt 3 ports, one Ethernet port, a headphone jack and an HDMI port for a monitor.

If you need better specs, though, you’ll need to customise your order as it’s difficult to upgrade after you buy. Just switching up to an i5 processor from the base i3 is an additional RM1.5k or so, so whoever the Mac Mini is for, it isn’t for someone on a budget.

The cheapest model is fine if you do basic stuff such as word processing, movie watching, and very light gaming or video editing (think iMovie or entry-level Garageband). Bear in mind the price of an entry-level Mac Mini could probably get you a mid-range desktop PC.

Use case scenario

The minimal design and various limitations begs the question: Who is this machine for?

Like many of Apple’s products, the Mac Mini has a very specific audience in mind — those who need a compact desktop that can easily be linked to others.

Apple’s Mac Minis have become popular not as single solutions but linked together. Why is this novel? Well, in a demonstration, Apple showed a bunch of stacked Mac Minis that you could distribute tasks to individually.

Imagine: One Mac Mini as your base machine while you outsource tasks to whichever other Mac Mini you want. One Mac Mini could be assigned to rendering graphics, another one to processing video, and freeing up your main Mac Mini so it can continue to function for basic tasks like email and co-ordinating all this Mac action.

You could have one base, lower-spec Mac Mini and have it send out tasks to other linked, more powerful Mac Minis as opposed to just one powerful machine that would be bogged down by all the things you need it to do.

An advantage of this setup is also also cost over time. Mac Minis take up much less space, are fairly energy-efficient (no gigantic rigs needing expensive cooling solutions) and the operating system comes free with the Mac Mini.

Not having to pay for the operating system and not having to manage various licenses over different machines lessens complexity and, in a way, provides a cost-savings over time.

Another unique addition is the T2 security chip, important for companies that work with a lot of proprietary data and want to ensure data is not compromised in any way.

Home users, maybe?

If you’re not a “pro” user, there still might be a reason to get the Mac Mini: It’s so small.

As Apple has tested and assembled the machine for you, it literally is an out-of-the-box solution. I was set up in less than 10 minutes, graphic annoyances notwithstanding.

Having a Mac Mini also means you get all of Apple's free software — including its word processing apps and you never need to worry about updates or buying the operating system.

It’s also very quiet; You can set it up anywhere you can fit a monitor and with wireless mice or keyboards, you can cut down on wires. Very neat, very portable.

There’s even third-party software now that let you hook up an iPad to a Mac Mini, using it as a secondary display which is the next best thing to having a touchscreen Mac.

With the SSD drive, it’s also a quick boot up and shut down process, with the power button easily accessible at the back corner.

So if you have limited space in your home or you like the flexibility of moving your PC around, the Mac Mini opens up possibilities competing Windows machines don't.

Yes or no

If you’re a pro user with specific uses for a Mac Mini (e.g. graphics/video/animation) a Mac Mini is probably on your horizon especially if you already use a lot of Mac-based software.

For a home user, it’s tricky. I wouldn’t suggest getting one unless you already have a higher-resolution monitor as buying a better monitor just for this machine feels weird to me.

Otherwise if you want a tiny, and fairly capable box that is dummy-proof (mostly) the Mac Mini isn’t a bad choice so long as you can live with the trade-offs.

The Mac Mini is already sold online on the official Apple online store with prices starting from RM3,449.00 for the i3, 128GB SSD model and RM4,699.00 for the i5, 256GB SSD.