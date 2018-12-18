Muhammad Adib’s remains expected to be flown to Kedah this morning

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The remains of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim were expected to be flown to his hometown in Kedah at 7.30am today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar said the post mortem on Muhammad Abid was being done at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (NIFM), Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and was expected to be completed at 6am.

The funeral rites and prayer would also be conducted at the NIFM.

He said the remains would then be taken to the Airod facility in Subang from where the helicopter would depart.

“The remains of Muhammad Adib will be flown by helicopter from the Airod facility to Kedah at about 7.30am,” he told reporters at the NIFM today.

Hassan said in Kedah, the last alarm ceremony would also be held for Muhammad Adib.

The 24-year-old firefighter died at 9.41pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday after he was allegedly beaten up by several people during the riots near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya on November 27. He was there in a operation to put out a fire in front of the premises.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said that Muhammad Adib’s case, which was initially being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, would be reclassified and investigated under Section 302 of the same Code for murder. ― Bernama