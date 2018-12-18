2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA teased before CES 2019 debut

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA is to make its first appearance at CES 2019. — Reuters pic

STUTTGART, Dec 18 — Daimler announced yesterday that the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will take place at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019, as well as the US premieres of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Vision URBANETIC concept.

Accompanying the list of Daimler world and US premieres that will be taking place at CES 2019 next month was a teaser image displaying a barely-illuminated profile of the upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe.

At the same conference last year, the company showed off the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which has allegedly undergone a serious evolution over the past year and which will help make the CLA “the most emotional vehicle of its class.”

The smart tech that’s been integrated into the interior brings trendy technological innovations to the model such as augmented reality navigation, the capacity to understand indirect voice commands, and even personalized fitness recommendations.

Taking a back seat behind this world debut will be the EQC and Vision URBANETIC; the former is a fully-electric production model crossover SUV symbolising the company’s transition towards electrification, and the latter is a concept vehicle that nods towards the automotive industry's shift towards vehicle automation.

The starting price for the 2019 model of the CLA is US$33,000 (RM137,000), so it’s likely that the new version’s price tag will sit around the same number.

Reports say that the model is expected to go on sale just a couple months after the debut, in spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews