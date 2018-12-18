Johor reps urge for amicable solution over Malaysia-Singapore border spat

Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How hopes that Malaysia and Singapore will look into the micro-economic and relationship implications that may be triggered if the territorial disputes gets out of hand. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — A south Johor state lawmaker has weighed in on the current Malaysia-Singapore diplomatic row, reminding the federal government that the livelihood and goodwill of Johoreans are at stake.

Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How hoped that both governments will look into the micro-economic and relationship implications that may be triggered if the territorial disputes gets out of hand.

“Both Johor and Singapore can be considered unique as there is a symbiotic relationship and economic existence between us that spanned for many decades.

“Many Johoreans travel to work in Singapore on a daily basis, while Singaporeans flock to Johor Baru and the outskirts on weekends to spend,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Cheo, whose constituents make up a substantial number who are working in Singapore daily, urged for cool heads to prevail over the current dispute.

He noted his concern that any further provocation or even retaliatory remarks may trigger unwanted actions on both sides of the border.

“I understand that the federal government has a right over our sovereignty, but at the same time Johoreans, especially those in Johor Baru, are worried about the recent turn of events,” said Cheo, adding that such a dispute was at a bad time as Malaysia is also in the midst of trying to stabilise its economy.

Cheo, who is also the Johor government’s Sultan Abu Bakar Complex operations task force chairman that oversees pedestrian and traffic issues at the Second Link Crossing, is of the opinion that both Putrajaya and Singapore need to discuss the issue in a closed-door manner first.

“Any details from the discussion should not be made public yet until a firm decision has been agreed by both parties.

“This would avoid retaliatory statements made by both parties that would only serve to worry most Johoreans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir also shared some of Cheo’s concerns regarding the issue.

He agreed that Johor Baru residents have a right to be concerned as many depend on the strong Singapore currency for their livelihood.

However, the Johor Baru PKR division chief said the federal government has a right to pursue matters related to the country’s sovereignty.

“To be fair, we also need to look into the issue that Singapore is also dependent on Malaysian labour for their workforce.

“Johoreans have contributed a lot to Singapore’s economy in that sense,” said Akmal, noting that both Johor and Singapore are more than just close neighbours.

As the Johor Baru parliamentary representative, Akmal said he understands that there have been concerns by residents and also business owners.

“I hope that the territorial dispute can be settled by both governments in an amicable manner without delay,” said Akmal.

Malaysia has complained of airspace intrusions over Pasir Gudang in Johor, while Singapore has complained of sea intrusions in the waters off Tuas.

Last week, tensions between the two neighbours have heightened after Singapore disputed Johor Baru Port new limits, while Putrajaya protested Seletar Airport’s Instrument Landing System over Pasir Gudang’s airspace.

Wisma Putra is currently arranging for the bilateral talks with its Singaporean counterpart.