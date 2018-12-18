PM says saddened by news of Adib’s death

An ambulance carrying the body of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim leaves for the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said last night he was saddened to hear about firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death.

“I am very sad to receive this news. May his soul be placed among the righteous. Condolences to Muhammad Adib’s family on his passing away,” he said via his official Twitter account.

Adib, who was due to marry this month, was critically injured during the November 27 riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple.

After about three weeks of fighting for his life, Adib died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm today.

His body will be brought back to his home state of Kedah tonight, in accordance with his family’s wishes.