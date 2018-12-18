Hailing fireman Adib as a hero, DPM urges Malaysians to stay calm and trust in the law

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that the crime that caused Adib’s death was not racial or religious in nature, but a criminal act. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail tonight offered her condolences to firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s family and his fiancee, hailing the 24-year-old as a “hero”.

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that the crime that caused Adib’s death was not racial or religious in nature, but a criminal act.

“We must remember that this was not a religious or racial crime but a criminal act committed by heartless human beings. Let us pray the culprits are brought to justice swiftly.

“In the meantime, I want to remind all Malaysians to stay calm and not behave rashly. We are all saddened at this heinous crime but let the due process of law run its course. Rest assured, this crime will not go unpunished,” she said

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also said he was saddened by Adib’s death tonight.

“I am very sad to receive this news. May his soul be placed among the righteous. Condolences to Muhammad Adib’s family on his passing,” he said via his official Twitter account.

Adib, who was due to marry this month, was critically injured during the November 27 riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple.

After about three weeks of fighting for his life, Adib died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm today.

His body will be brought back to his home state of Kedah tonight, in accordance with his family’s wishes.