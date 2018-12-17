Barca short at the back with Vermaelen ruled out for a month

Barcelona’s Thomas Vermaelen in action with Real Betis’ Sergio Leon during their La Liga Santander match at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville January 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Dec 17 — Thomas Vermaelen will be out a month after tearing a calf muscle, Barcelona said today, leaving the Spanish champions with just two fit centre-backs.

The Belgian was substituted after sustaining the injury during Barca’s 5-0 win at Levante yesterday, which sent them three points clear at the top of La Liga.

“Tests carried out on the defender show that he has torn a muscle in his right calf and will be out for around four weeks,” Barcelona said in a statement.

With Samuel Umtiti taking treatment on a knee cartilage problem in Qatar, it leaves Barcelona with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet able to play in the heart of their defence. — Reuters